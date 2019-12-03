Pamela Norman, a sales rep with Exit Realty Oceans Edge in Bay Roberts, Nfld., was recognized for outstanding achievement at the Exit Realty Corp. International Annual Convention held recently in Nashville, Tenn.

Norman was named the company’s Top Lister from among thousands of real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada and she earned a Silver Award for closing 50-plus real estate transaction sides. Norman was also honoured with a special Award of Excellence for these and her many other contributions to the company.

“Pam Norman is an icon in real estate. Few have or can achieve at the level of success she has experienced. She is a champion’s champion,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty. “Her gracious manner and kindness are not usually synonymous with someone of her calibre and are among the reasons why she is even more revered for her accomplishments.”