The Coldwell Banker global organization recently unveiled its annual list of top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership, including three honorees from Canada.

They are Paige Cyr of Coldwell Banker Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta.; Stephen Jacyk of Coldwell Banker Park Avenue Real Estate in Beausejour, Man.; and Chantal Varcoe of Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty in Alliston, Ont.

Already earning national honours, Paige Cyr was named Canada’s Rookie of the Year for 2018 with 39 transactions. She earned her license and joined Coldwell Banker in 2017 after moving cross country to start a new life. Beginning her real estate career in a community where no one knew her was a challenge, the company says. Cyr saw an opportunity in Facebook community buy and sell groups that was not being used by her competition and used it to launch her career.

She volunteers for causes such as the Youth Football League, Boys & Girls Club events, and has placed adoptable dogs through appearances at her open houses.

Stephen Jacyk, 22, is the youngest of the honorees. He sold 32 units and was ranked among the top 10 per cent in Manitoba in his first year in the business. The company says he believes key factors in his success are that he treats every listing like it’s a million-dollar listing with full marketing support and is direct when dealing with unrealistic expectations.

Chantal Varcoe comes from a farming background. She saw the value of investing in land from an early age, which later sparked her interest in a real estate career. She offers useful information for buyers and sellers on all social media platforms, including market updates, homeowner tips and video interviews with local experts such as mortgage brokers, home inspectors and stagers. The positive feedback she has earned on social media platforms has generated many leads and new clients, the company says. Varcoe actively participates in her brokerage’s many charity fundraisers and community events.

The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand’s network of over 92,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 3,100 offices in 44 countries and territories. The company’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, started their company at 24- and 28-years-old, respectively.