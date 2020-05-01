Nick Fundytus, a sales rep with Royal LePage Performance Realty in Ottawa raised $3,500 at a charity bonspiel held on Feb. 29 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds were directed to Nelson House, an Ottawa women’s shelter.

Sixty curlers on 12 teams participated in the fun and friendly tournament and raised additional funds through a silent auction, 50/50 draw and donations.

“Our women’s shelter is such an important part of our community, and I’m proud to support them through this tournament and regular donations from my commissions,” says Fundytus. “Domestic violence is something that’s often hidden to us, disproportionately affecting women and children. I’m extremely grateful for the work the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation does to help those affected and I’ll continue to support them in their work in any way I can.”