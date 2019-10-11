Recently several members and staff of the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) took part in a Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa (GO) build on behalf of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

This is the seventh year in a row that Realtors and staff have participated in a build. They spent the day working on foundation leveling and strapping, framing and foam installation.

“Helping those who need a hand up is just the right thing to do,” says Dwight Delahunt, OREB president. “Not only does every OREB member donate each month to shelter-related charities through the Realtors Care Foundation, but they also give of their time, energy and expertise. We are honoured to be a small part of this build and look forward to seeing the families in their new homes.”

Realtors Care Committee chair Deborah Burgoyne says, “Habitat for Humanity GO provides our local communities with affordable homes, and we have a deep respect for the great work they do. We believe every Canadian family deserves a safe and fairly priced home and are pleased to be a part of the solution.”

Leacross Landing is Habitat for Humanity GO’s largest project to date and will eventually consist of 16 townhomes at the corner of Jeanne d’Arc Blvd. and Fortune Dr. in Orleans. Since 1993, Habitat GO has partnered with 76 families in the Greater Ottawa area.

In addition to Delahunt, participants included directors Ken Dekker and Andrew Ouellette; members Rick Snell and Lynne Faucon; Realtors Care Committee members Sandra-Lee Marques, Tony McDermott and Jennifer Williams; and board staff Elvis Castillo and Rina Gibbons.