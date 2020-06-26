Members of the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) are supporting seven charities by providing $18,260 in emergency grant funding. The funding is part of a $480,000 donation made by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) that will be distributed by the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to shelters, food banks and shelter-based charities.

Deborah Burgoyne, OREB president, says, “We are thrilled to be able to support seven of our local charitable organizations as they navigate through this challenging and unprecedented time. Many of them are experiencing a decrease in income, and we hope that this donation will help them cover some of the unexpected costs.”

The Ottawa-area emergency grant recipients are: