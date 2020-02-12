Members of the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) raised $97,650 for the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation in 2019 and provided grants to 28 shelter-related charities in the Ottawa area. The funds were raised through the board’s annual charity golf tournament and the “$2 per member per month” campaign.

“This year, our Realtors Care Committee met with representatives from A New Day Youth and Adult Services, the Ottawa Mission and Ottawa Salus,” says Deborah Burgoyne, 2019 chair of OREB’s Realtors Care Committee and OREB’s 2020 president.

“These charities, along with the other grant recipients, assist local area residents who may not have adequate shelter along with those who may be dealing with homelessness, addiction, mental or physical illness, spousal or familial abuse, physical disability, poverty or ageing. We truly appreciate meeting the incredible people who make a difference to our communities as well as the opportunity to give them our thanks in person.”