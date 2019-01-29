Members of the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) raised $92,180 for the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation last year and provided grants to 25 shelter-related charities in the Ottawa area. The funds were raised through the board’s annual charity golf tournament, the $2 per member per month campaign, a RONA rebate program and additional donations.

“These yearly grants are just one of the ways Realtors demonstrate how much they care about their communities. Many of our members are dedicating their time and energy behind the scenes to the charities closest to their hearts,” says 2019 OREB president Dwight Delahunt.

The charities assist local residents who may not have adequate shelter along with those who may be dealing with homelessness, addiction, mental or physical illness, spousal or familial abuse, physical disability, poverty or aging. The work these organizations do is essential for our community.

“Our Realtors Care Committee met with representatives from Ancoura, Maison D’Amitie, Options Bytown and the Ottawa Carleton Association for Persons with Developmental Disabilities. These people make a difference in our communities, and I appreciate the opportunity to thank them for everything they do each and every day,” says Deborah Burgoyne, 2018 Realtors Care Committee chair and 2019 OREB president-elect.