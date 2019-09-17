Following a report broadcast on TVA Gatineau-Ottawa about allegations of collusion between building inspectors and real estate brokers, the Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ) says any form of conflict of interest will not be tolerated.

“All real estate brokers are subject to strict ethical obligations. Any real estate broker who commits such an offence is liable to a licence revocation and severe fine,” says the regulator in a statement.

In order to protect the public, the provincial Real Estate Brokerage Act and its regulations state that the real estate broker may furnish a list of more than one professional or building inspector meeting the requirements set out in the regulation.

“As the authority of real estate brokerage in Quebec, the OACIQ reiterates that the Real Estate Brokerage Act exists to protect members of the public who deal with a broker in their transaction. Any broker who fails to meet his ethical obligations is subject to sanctions,” says OACIQ president and chief executive officer Nadine Lindsay.

The OACIQ says it has been advocating for such strict supervision of building inspectors for more than 10 years. It says it “reaffirms its support for the government’s desire to better regulate building inspection as stipulated in Bill 16, currently under study at the National Assembly. Our organization had expressed its positions on the matter in a parliamentary committee last May.”