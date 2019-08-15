Members of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) were recently joined by Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark for a roundtable on housing and real estate in the Eastern Ontario region.

Held in Brockville with the Rideau-St. Lawrence Real Estate Board, discussions centred around the issue of affordable housing supply, ranging from development requirements between local municipalities to housing options for seniors.

“For the first time in our lifetime, home ownership is on the decline in Canada,” says Mike Douglas, chair of OREA’s Government Relations Committee. “We need to keep the Canadian dream of home ownership alive, which is why we’re pleased to see Minister Steve Clark and his team taking action to make home ownership more affordable with the More Homes, More Choice Act.”

OREA says the government’s plan embraces eight of the association’s 10 recommendations, including modernizing zoning rules, reducing red tape, controlling development charges and freeing up surplus government lands for development.