The late Keith Teetzel, the first CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) was recently honoured with a ceremony at the association’s Toronto offices.

Keith started working for the Ontario Association of Real Estate Boards in 1959. His wife Joyce, who spoke at the ceremony, said Keith was the association’s first CEO as well as its first full-time employee. The organization became known as OREA in 1972.

Keith retired in 1994. He died in 2016 at the age of 84.

OREA dedicated an office that will be known as the Keith Teetzel Room. Association directors visiting from out of town for meetings will be able use the office for private conferences or to stay in touch with colleagues at home. Current CEO Tim Hudak said that if OREA relocates in future, the “Keith Teetzel Room will move with it.”

OREA’s current Board of Directors attended the ceremony, along with current and former OREA staff members, including former CEO Ed Barisa. President David Reid delivered remarks.