Recently the Ontario Real Estate Association and Ontario Home Builders’ Association co-hosted a roundtable meeting with MPP Will Bouma in Brantford, Ont. to hear from local voices on housing and real estate issues. Local Realtors and developers met to discuss housing supply and how the lack of inventory is impacting the ability of families to enter the Brantford housing market.

They also discussed Brant’s municipal planning guidelines and government imposed fees (including land transfer taxes and development charges) and how they impact the cost of housing for Brantford families.