Legal counsel for the Toronto Real Estate Board recently wrote that the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to not hear TREB’s appeal “leaves open many legal questions”, particularly regarding consumer privacy.
I would like to set the record straight.
The truth is that the Supreme Court’s decision has brought this case firmly to a close. After a costly seven-year legal battle, the privacy arguments TREB raised to defend its anticompetitive data restrictions have been dealt with exhaustively by the courts.
In 2016, the Competition Tribunal ruled that TREB’s privacy arguments were a “pretext” and an “afterthought” used to justify its anticompetitive restrictions. The tribunal also found that TREB already had sufficient consent from home buyers and sellers to display the relevant data, including historical listings and sale prices, through virtual office websites.
After all, Realtors in the GTA freely share the same information with their clients in a variety of other ways many times each day.
TREB then took the case to the Federal Court of Appeal, raising the same privacy arguments that were shot down by the tribunal.
In 2017, the court cited “compelling” evidence that TREB’s intent was to limit competition, not to protect privacy. Like the tribunal, the court analyzed the historical consents that TREB had secured from previous buyers and sellers. And like the tribunal, the court rejected TREB’s argument that it did not have sufficient consent from clients to share sales data through websites.
The Supreme Court’s decision to not hear TREB’s second appeal does not mean that there are unanswered questions. Instead, it means that the decisions of both the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Court of Appeal are final. TREB’s privacy arguments related to the case have had their day in court, and the courts have spoken.
With TREB’s restrictions struck down, Realtors in the GTA are now free to offer home buyers and sellers insights into sales prices – such as innovative tools that provide information on local trends – with the added convenience of online access.
Since the Supreme Court’s decision, the Competition Bureau has had many encouraging conversations with other real estate boards across Canada. We are hearing that many of their members, like many members of TREB, welcome this decision and are keen to embrace the opportunities the internet offers to better serve their clients.
We all want the same thing: for Canadians to have access to the best and most innovative real estate services possible.
For TREB, and for real estate boards across Canada, the message from the courts is loud and clear: this matter is settled. It’s time to move forward, embrace policies that align with the law and open the door to innovation in real estate services.
Mr. Boswell,
Since the case in question lacked the expert witnesses required to facilitate a thoughtful and fact based determination of the courts, consumers have been left in a lurch now relying upon their solicitors involvement in any transaction prior to entering any contractual service agreement with a REALTOR.
There is not an informed solicitor in Canada who would ever authorize the public disclosure of the purchase price paid or selling price accepted for any personal residence in Canada. It was tragic that the Real Estate Council of Ontario or the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, were not called to provide expert witness on the simplicity of Mortgage Fraud and Identity Theft that result from this opening of private information with nothing more than a fake email address. I assume the Bureau was not assuming 80,000 REALTORS in Ontario have even the slightest ability or desire to prevent fake email addresses being used for ulterior purposes.
It was tragic that Copyrights held by individual business people (sales res) were not even discussed in this case rendering Journalists, Authors, Musicians or even Appraisers now open to theft of their copyrighted works. The self serving interests of TREB and the large real estate brand franchisers to trample the rights of their members and brand users for their own gains ( taking copyrights to protect staff jobs ) was not once broached. Certainly it made sense to call Michael Giest on this topic but no that did not happen.
The fact the so called “experts” who in fact were simply the poorest selling brokerages around the province looking for the magic spell that would allow them to become profitable without obtaining the skill and knowledge only the most successful in the business earn through years of dedication to the profession was absurd. Not once did TREB challenge even the skewed definition of a VOW presented by the failed brokerages looking to profit from the public release of personal information of other brokerages clients even brought up.
To be blunt the incompetence of leadership both Board and Staff of TREB and CREA was on full display in their total failure to protect the interests of their members. I would argue they should be sued for their incompetence when claiming to be knowledgeable on the topic which clearly they were not.
We demanded and have already been rewarded the addition of a new check off on the MLS form signed by sellers to prevents public dissemination of private information without any identification check of those accessing that information taking place. TREB out of fear of reprisal from Seller Solicitors has enacted to allow Sellers to maintain their historic rights to privacy.
Members of TREB (and all members of organized real estate) must be asking why has TREB or CREA or my own board not revised their Copyright licensing agreement with me since this decision was rendered. A Quality and RECO compliant Listing Details page requires at a minimum 6 hours of detailed work to complete. The best listings take over a days works and many service providers being engaged to complete it. It is a copyrighted work like any musical score or Coca Cola Ad.
I understand the incompetence of most OREA members that they believe you can violate copyrights of others in order to throw a listing together in an hour. They believe you can look at a couple of solds and throw a price at a seller that is high enough to get them to list. The level of incompetence was only further the result of a previous agreement between CREA and the CB that allowed mere postings to be marketed on realtor.ca without any Warning or Disclosure posted to protect innocent home buyers.
Why did the CB not call a single Exclusive Buyer Brokerage to the stand? In Ontario their Standard of Practice requires Purchase Prices not be released to the public. The sheer magnitude of the case law, legal opinions and historical sales data reviewed to support this Buyer Protection measure makes what appeared in this court case look like grade school.
Home is the single largest asset the vast majority of Canadians will ever own. It is sad that in 2018 OREA, CREA, real estate boards and the Big RE Brand Franchisors ( remember RE/MAX and Royal Lepage are NOT real estate companies but simply franchisors who pretend to be something else …..they can’t be charged by RECO btw) . The level of todays incompetence and self serving interests of TREB in this case is proven by their failure to bring to the attention of the CB the plethora of problems immediately launched with this ruling.
MLS systems have existed for over 50 years as Co-Operative Listing Services where in a private secure and protected environment personal information of Home Owners can be shared with one Co-Operative Brokerage to another. It was never designed or intended to be a Competitive Service where sharing of information not only could damage your business but also place the consumer at risk.
The Bureau’s failure to understand trends and forecasts cannot LEGALLY be issued by a REALTOR under REBBA defies logic. The recent BBQ warning issued to all by RECO still resides on their website. Why did TREB not present that document in this case? Why was RECO not called for expert testimony??
It is my conclusion that TREB and CREA and the Franchisors actually used the CB for their own gains at the expense of membership. The CB who believed the lowest preforming and newest ( I mean some of those “experts” had not even sold 100 homes in their entire careers) brokerages where competent in discussing the topic and the fact these “experts” where not exposed for what they were by TREB is the only proof anyone needed.
Where were all those 1000 sale agents called as witnesses? Where were the broker owners with 30 years of business expertise in protecting the public called as witnesses? The CB was conned by TREB and CREA used as a sword to take the lawful rights of their members away from them and remove privacy rights every single consumer who signed a listing agreement in the last 25 years knowingly signed in under.
It took CREA what a week to announce it too wanted your Solds to post for all the world to see in order to protect realtor.ca from Zillow….who by the way will get that sold data now too via C21 or some other brokerage who lacks the experience to handle a real estate transaction properly.
I will conclude with this…
A consumer who enters into a listing contract that places any risk on the consumer is legally required by the courts to have that risk explained. Should the terms of use of the information gathered under those listing contracts be changed, the consumer has a legal right to be informed and provide consent before those new terms are imposed upon them.
Not a single consumer in Ontario or Canada for that matter, signed a listing agreement under the informed consent that the world would have open unhindered access to the information contained in it. Further no ASP signed in Canadian History included the Seller or Buyer agreeing to the open publication of ANY terms outlined in that agreement! (Of course the ASP was never presented as evidence in this case…..why?????)
I believe it is illegal to retroactively void terns of use agreed to by Consumers with REALTORs. I will leave it to Class Action lawyers to make that determination of fact. I believe a smart Class Action lawyer can now ( since public access to client information not agreed to (explained upon agreement) in terms of use) bankrupt TREB or CREA or any FRANCHISE Brand in Canada. RECO could be called as the expert witness in this case and all historical documentation available be used to win quickly.
The ignorance by all parties to this case is beyond the $250 Billion dollars of real estate traded across Canada by REALTOR trademark licensees each year. The total home buying dollars traded this year will exceed 1/3 of the entire GDP of Canada. This is not funny, not fun and should demand the respect and seriousness such an overwhelmingly dominate component of the economy and household consumption deserves.
(this was not edited or grammar checked….sorry no more time to waste)
Some REM readers might like to read the letter by Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP:
“Moreover, and we believe more importantly, this decision sets an important precedent for the bureau, as it recognizes that an entity exerting control over data in a way that may affect competitiveness in a market could be construed as abusing a dominant position, regardless of whether it competes in that market or not.
As such, this decision’s ramifications are not limited to the Toronto area or the real estate market, as the reasoning could be extended to any Canadian trade association or business controlling important databases and operating on a model similar to the TREB.”
http://www.mondaq.com/canada/x/734136/Antitrust+Competition/The+End+Supreme+Court+Dismisses+TREBs+Application+For+Leave+To+Appeal+In+Abuse+Of+Dominance+Case
Well done Mr. Boswell in opening up what was a really and truly a extremely competitive business already! Great job! Now move on to the really non-competitive businesses in Canada namely oil producers, telecoms and airlines.
The only concern occurs when the sold price is placed on the board that it does not go “public” until the transaction closes. If it falls apart in the final hour the knowledge of what the seller was willing to accept could be used against them in a subsequent offer, not allowing them to receive fair market value for that time period.
Beyond that concern we must realize that once closed the information is public knowledge through the Registry Office – publishing it in one location is simply a time saver and we must show our value in other ways.
Meanwhile, here in Vancouver, we’re still waiting for our board to change its VOW rules. At what point do financial penalties kick in?