By Joseph Richer

It’s hard to believe that fall is on the doorstep, and many people have shifted gears to “back to school” mode – although in a very different environment. It has been a difficult year for everyone, and I believe it’s important – now more than ever – to celebrate some successes.

At the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), we’re approaching the first anniversary of the Real Estate Salesperson Program, which the consortium of Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning and NIIT Canada are delivering. On Sept. 16, 2019, the first cohort of future real estate professionals started their journey to become the next generation of registrants.

The program has an immersive structure that follows the flow of a real estate transaction with a strong emphasis on understanding the transaction, how the law applies, trading in the best interests of sellers and buyers and key tenets of consumer protection. It will help maintain strong public confidence in the profession and help ensure that consumers are well-served by our new registrants. RECO’s vision for the program is clear; it will enable new salespeople to better meet the demands of tomorrow by having the knowledge and skills they need to be more practice-ready on day one.

With the launch of practical simulation sessions, learners can apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios. In a structured and interactive, virtual classroom environment, learners will receive coaching and support from expert facilitators who are industry professionals. Responding to an industry ask to gain realistic, real-world experience, build confidence and prepare to enter the profession, the simulations were developed with input from experienced brokers and salespeople and experts in learning and development. This also includes simulations specific to commercial real estate, which will provide learners with clarity around their preferred career path within the real estate industry.

Here is what a learner had to say about the simulation sessions: “Great experienced facilitators helped guide us through real-life scenarios. Overall, a valuable learning experience and a surprisingly excellent opportunity to network with other students and salespeople-to-be.”

The feedback we have received from learners has been overwhelmingly positive, as they see this as a way to network, learn together and interact with experienced registrants.

Additionally, virtual facilitated review sessions provide an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are aspiring to become real estate professionals. Led by experienced real estate professionals, the sessions are designed to supplement learning and provide additional direction on more complex areas of the program. It is also an opportunity to start building an academic study group, as well as a professional network.

Though a lot has been accomplished this year, the program will continue to evolve with the industry, ensuring new registrants are equipped to work in today’s market. We are confident the program will not only support an informed real estate market in Ontario, but also engage registrants to promote consumer protection.

We will have a lot more to share about the upcoming post-registration and broker programs, so I encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and keep an eye on the RECO website, where you’ll find continually updated information.