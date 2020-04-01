Okanagan Realtor Anthony Bastiaanssen has been elected 2020-2021 president of the British Columbia Real Estate Association.

“Now more than ever, Realtors need the support of a strong provincial association working cohesively with local real estate boards,” says Bastiaanssen. “I look forward to serving the profession as BCREA’s new president and helping to provide stability and support so Realtors can continue to meet the challenges of a changing sector.”

Bastiaanssen has been a Realtor with Re/Max Kelowna – Westside since 2006 and received his managing brokers’ license in 2013. He previously served as a director and president of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

Joining Bastiaanssen as officers of the association are president-elect Dan Morrison of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, who served as president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver in 2016; past president Michael Trites of Royal LePage Northstar Realty; and BCREA CEO Darlene Hyde.

BCREA welcomes new Realtor directors Tim Ayres (Sooke) and Darren Close (Kimberley). Returning Realtor directors include Gianpiero Furfaro (Sun Peaks), Ray Harris (Port Coquitlam), Cory Raven (Vancouver) and Janice Stromar (Nanaimo). Public directors Kam Raman and Mark Sakai are also returning.