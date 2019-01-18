Jane Hoffman of Kelowna, B.C., Maggie Garvey of Vernon and Jim Grieve of Salmon Arm recently received the 2018 Realtors Care Award from the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB) for making a difference in their community.

“Recipients of the prestigious Realtors Care award are exceptional individuals, worthy of recognition for the outstanding and extensive charitable work they have done and continue to do in their respective communities,” says OMREB president Marv Beer. Recipients are chosen by their peers within each of the three regions OMREB serves.

Hoffman contributed extensive fundraising efforts for a host of charities, including Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Make a Wish Foundation, B.C. Cancer Foundation, United Way and Kelowna General Hospital.

Garvey contributed many years volunteering at the Interior Provincial Exhibition for Cedar Hill Ranch and almost 20 years helping to organize local Realtor-driven community and charitable events.

Grieve contributed his time to a wide range of community causes, including Rotary, Shuswap Hospital Foundation, Aspiral Youth (an at-risk youth support organization), Community Futures, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and numerous sports teams.