Obituary: Sir James Ralston

Sir James Ralston, president of Sun Constructions Corp. of Calgary, has lost his long battle with cancer in a London, England hospital. President of the firm for 35 years, he was an architect, engineer and international project manager and a philanthropist who gave millions to build schools and orphanages overseas. He was the husband of Carolyne Lederer-Ralston, a 38-year Realtor in the Greater Toronto Area and broker of record and president of Carolyne Realty. She is also REM’s Gourmet Cooking for Realtors columnist.

James’ head office was downtown Calgary, but he resided in North York, Ont. He travelled the world with a team of eight workers, including his estimator Andrew Gurr of Ottawa and his Calgary secretary and office manager, Barbara Aniston.

James also leaves his son Brad. He was a University of Toronto engineering student and has moved to Australia to live with his guardian, who was James’ best friend in Toronto for many years.