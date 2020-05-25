Former Coldwell Banker RMR broker Paul Terrill died May 12 after a long battle with cancer. He leaves his wife Judy and four children (Amy, Geoff, Danny and Lianne).

“Paul was in the Lindsay Coldwell Banker RMR office and was heavily involved in both residential and commercial real estate for many years,” says sales rep Shawn Lackie.

His published obituary says he was “just shy of his 80th birthday.”

It says he worked in the publishing field, farmed, established a national car wash distributorship and was a real estate agent and broker since 1974. He was one of three founding members of the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation and served as president of many organizations including the Kawartha Real Estate Board.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.