Mike DeBoer, broker of record and manager at Century 21 Shield Realty in Cornwall, Ont., died on May 5 at the age of 74.

Mike’s wife Doris DeBoer says, “He loved everything about his work. It was his life, and he was so passionate about it.”

He joined the real estate industry after buying his first home. He was with the Century 21 brand for 42 years and was honoured by the company with a Master Emerald Award in 2008 and a Long Time Service Award in 2006.

Michael Vander Meer, a part owner of Century 21 Shield Realty, remembers Mike as a mentor and friend. “He was so well respected in the industry,” Vander Meer says. “Mike’s likable attitude, honest reputation and industry knowledge lead to many new Realtors to look up to him, even those from other companies.”

Hundreds of family, friends and colleagues posted their condolences on a Facebook page, sharing kind words and loving memories about Mike.