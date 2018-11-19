Mary Anne Murphy, the first female president of the Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR), died on Nov. 2, at age 79, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa.

She had a long real estate career with Royal LePage Frank Real Estate. She was also a retired principal and teacher with the Durham Region Catholic School Board.

“Mary Anne Murphy will always be known as an icon with 45 years as a role model for successful women in the real estate industry,” Dennis Roberts, president of DRAR, told DurhamRegion.com. “She shattered the glass ceiling before anyone knew there was a glass ceiling, becoming the first female president of the real estate association, then known as Durham Real Estate Board, in 1980.”

Roberts said she continued to be a successful real estate agent into her retirement years.

“It was hard not to bump into Mary Anne — she was a very, very successful real estate lady,” he said.

She also “loved music and was a very accomplished pianist and played for many bands and orchestras. She took joy in bringing music to the community,” says her obituary. “Donations in memory of Mary Anne to SickKids Foundation or a local charity of choice are appreciated.”