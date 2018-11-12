Keith Tarswell of Toronto, a 38-year real estate veteran, died Oct. 29 of multiple myeloma.

When he began his career in real estate, he rode a bicycle to meet clients until he could afford a car, says his published obituary. He was a salesperson with Cimerman Real Estate, HomeLife Cimerman, Darrell Kent Real Estate and Family Trust, but he spent more than 25 years with Bosley Real Estate as agent, broker, trainer and senior vice-president.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Toronto Real Estate Board and was former chair of the Real Estate Council of Ontario.

A celebration of life will be held Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Granite Club in Toronto.