Heino Molls, REM’s founder and original publisher, died Monday, December 9th after a long battle with leukemia. He was 69.

He worked for many years as a cab driver in Toronto’s east end, but became a newspaper man after working for the Toronto Star’s distribution department.

He entered the real estate industry after being hired by the Toronto Real Estate Board, first as the distribution manager for TREB’s Real Estate News publication and then as an executive in charge of the MLS system.

During his time with TREB, Heino believed in the potential of new and mass media as a powerful tool for the real estate industry. He went on to create Real Estate TV, a cable television channel in the Toronto area which aired photos and tours of new listings.

In 1989 he founded a monthly trade magazine for the real estate industry in Canada – originally called Real Estate Marketing, but now known as REM.

Heino retired last year, as REM approached its 30th anniversary.

Well known and loved by many in Canada’s real estate industry, Heino will be dearly missed by his wife Sandra, sons Zakary and William – who succeeded Heino as publisher of REM – daughter Emily-Jean and grandsons Jasper and Charlie.

A private event will be held in Toronto for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.