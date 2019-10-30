Harold Waddell, who purchased Realty World Canada in 1975 and expanded the company to 195 locations across Canada, died Oct. 4 in Vancouver. He was 89.

Mr. Waddell’s obituary says he began his real estate career in 1955 with the North Vancouver company Parr, Bragg and McPherson. He purchased the company a few years later and in 1961 renamed it H.L. Waddell and Associates. In later years it operated under the Realty World banner.

In 1975 he acquired the rights to Realty World in Canada and in Washington and Oregon states. He sold the Canadian rights to Royal LePage in 1997. His obituary says he “retired” in 1999 but always remained active with other personal business interests.

He was a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada and served as president of the North Shore Division of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board. He also served as a member of the Real Estate Council of B.C. and chaired the council’s Education Committee. He lectured on an ongoing basis for RECBC and U.B.C.’s continuing education programs.

His funeral, “small and private as he wished,” took place on Oct. 15, says his obituary.

In the December 2004 issue of REM, former columnist Marty Douglas wrote, “Are they making giants in real estate anymore? Those men who, through their sheer force of will, comforted by confidence in their skill and leadership and using their own money, forged local, national and international real estate organizations….Here’s to Harold Waddell – they don’t make them like that anymore.”