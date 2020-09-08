Charles “Chuck” Willes, a long-time broker with Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate in Port Perry, Ont. died on Aug. 31 of mesothelioma lung cancer.

Following a career in the tire industry, Chuck joined Howard Forder’s company in 1980. In 1986, he teamed up with Cliff Crowell, Bill Ray and Al Bertrand to open Ridge North Realty in Port Perry. Almost 20 years later the business was sold to Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate.

“He treasured his career in real estate, spanning 40 years, and was always ready to share his knowledge and experience with others,” says his obituary. “He had a way of lighting up the room with his sense of humour and his optimism. He will be forever missed. The world has lost a bright light.”

Earlier this summer, a group of Realtors in Scugog, Ont. organized a drive-by salute to Chuck and his wife Beth, who were married for 55 years.

“An avid gardener, Chuck was known for his roses. Many people were the recipients of his garden’s bounty. He married into a musical family and was soon singing in a choir and in quartets. He was actively involved in the Prince Albert United Church for 55 years,” says his obituary.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family service was held.