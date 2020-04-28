Brad Nelson, a broker at Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate in Bobcaygeon, Ont. died of a heart attack on April 20. He was 57.

He worked with broker Kelli Lovell, his friend and business partner, to serve buyers and sellers in the Kawartha Lakes region. Mr. Nelson joined the real estate industry in 1999.

In honour of his life, the family asks that donations be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation in Toronto. The hospital provided life-saving care for Mr. Nelson when he was 13-years-old.