Andrew Peck, broker owner, vice-president and general manager of Royal Pacific Realty Group in Vancouver and immediate past-president of CREA, died on Jan. 23.

A fourth-generation British Columbian, Peck started his real estate career in 1983, fresh out of university with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, says his website. By 1987, he had become managing broker of a major franchise office in Vancouver and he bought the company in 1990. In 1996, Peck merged three companies to form Royal Pacific Realty Group. It now has 1,250 licensed Realtors in six brokerage offices.

A committed, engaged volunteer, Peck was elected president of CREA for 2017. He served as a CREA director for seven years and prior to this was president of the B.C. Real Estate Association (2007), representing 19,000 Realtors, and president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (2004), representing 12,300 Realtors.

While serving as president of REBGV, he helped establish a new government relations department, successfully lobbying for changes to the Property Transfer Tax and the Home Owner Grant. He was also at the forefront of asking for changes to local government zoning to allow sustainable density in the form of smaller lots and coach homes.

As a leader, mentor, coach and advocate, his colleagues, students and sales team described Peck as entertaining and engaging.

He was a former piper with the SFU Pipe Band, an avid boater, a hobby chef, a devoted husband and a caring father to Marshall.