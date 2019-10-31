Rina DiRisio, a sales rep with Royal LePage Real Estate Services in Oakville, Ont., was recently awarded the Billionaire’s Club Award by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE). The organization recently hosted its 24th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference in Washington D.C. The event brings together top real estate professionals, industry leaders and speakers from around the world to discuss the latest trends in the luxury real estate industry. The Billionaire’s Club Award is given to LRE members who have sold at least $1 billion in real estate throughout their career.

DiRiso is a lifelong Oakville resident with over 30 years of real estate experience. She has also been honoured as a Royal LePage Hall of Fame member and has been the top one per cent of Royal LePage’s residential sales force for 18 years.