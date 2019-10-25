The Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ) recently released an all-new version of its online Buyer’s Guide.

“We have completely reviewed and improved our Buyer’s Guide to respond concretely to consumers’ desire to be even better informed,” says OACIQ VP of communications Sofy Bourret. “Now consumers have at their disposal an online tool that will guide them step-by-step through each stage of the process of purchasing a home, an income property or a condo.”

The organization recently conducted a survey that revealed only 39 per cent of respondents felt well prepared to buy their first home. In addition, 70 per cent of respondents found at least one step of their transaction complex. The new guide, designed to help consumers, includes content about the duties and obligations of the real estate broker, the forms to be used, the pre-purchase inspection and the process of taking possession of the property. It also includes the public protection mechanisms set out in the Real Estate Brokerage Act that apply only when dealing with a real estate broker.

“Becoming an owner is an important decision, and by disseminating this guide, the OACIQ is making every effort to promote a smooth and secure real estate transaction,” says Bourret.