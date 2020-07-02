By Kathleen Black

If your customer relationship management (CRM) software has been on the backburner for a while, use this time to optimize and organize your business. Start by nurturing your CRM and cleaning up your database.

Follow these sections to ensure you’re doing the right thing when it comes to your CRM.

When you need a CRM:

As soon as you get into any type of industry, you need a CRM. But in real estate, our livelihoods depend on our connections and relationships we form with individuals.

Your database should be started immediately to keep tabs on all agents and potential clients to ensure you form a strong healthy business.

The human brain is extremely limited. We can easily overestimate how much we can remember and remember well. Our bandwidth is nowhere near the amount we think it is.

Why you need a CRM:

When they first put software into restaurants – the touch screens that allow workers to accommodate orders – a lot of serving staff didn’t want to work with it. They thought typing everything a customer asked for would slow them down and wanted to depend on their memory to fulfill orders.

There was a test where a restaurant was split. One half didn’t use the software – wait staff relied on their memory – the other half had to go to the software, click on the table and seat, and input their orders individually.

Although the servers felt they were better off remembering and getting things done, the software-using servers found they were able to serve three times more tables. We need a CRM in order to keep track of our relationships with individuals.

How to frame every interaction for success:

We do not sell homes everyday. Ninety to 95 per cent of our time is selling or educating others on the idea of taking the next step in the right direction for buying or selling.

It’s important to recognize that the majority of the time with any specific client is not spent on the actual offer itself. Once we realize this, it gives us an opportunity to appreciate the situation we’re in – one where we have so much more freedom to nurture our businesses now, when we’re not out face-to-face as much.

If we focus on the chain of commitment with steps and processes, and use our CRM, later on the deals will come naturally. If we drop those steps, when we actually go to pivot and transition, we’ll find ourselves lacking the opportunities that others who used their CRM to bank created for themselves.

They created these opportunities by optimizing their CRM, which made them stronger and helped them create relationships and clear communication with clients.

Focusing on the deal when we have not put the effort and care into moving our clients through the steps and processes is like expecting your car to keep working without gas.

Use this time as a way to set your business goals for when things return back to their normal pace. Come out of this hurdle stronger and more strategic in using your CRM to its greatest potential.

Nurture your contacts in order to grow your business, professionally and personally.