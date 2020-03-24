A home recently listed by Engel & Völkers Halifax is made from 612,000 recycled PET bottles, says builder JD Composites.

Listed by James Dwyer, the home at 39 Sunset Lane in Meteghan River, N.S. is priced at $490,000. The builder says the 2,000-sq.-ft. open-concept home outperforms traditional construction with its patented structural panels providing unrivaled insulation, low maintenance living and a life expectancy of over 250 years. The home is wind and fire-resistant.

Element Materials Technologies performed an analysis using wind tunnel speeds up to 326 mph, twice the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the company says.

“It’s both exciting and rewarding to represent a home that puts green efficiency first. It’s not just a house, it’s an entire concept,” says Dwyer. “The biggest selling points are its functionality and durability. It’s fire, hurricane, mould and mildew resistant, as well as energy-efficient. This type of home is a rarity in Halifax, especially at this price point.”

Joel German and David Saulnier of JD Composites created, designed and built the home in about a year. The company plans to use its patented technology to develop flood-proof housing for flood zones.

“Plastic waste in landfills and oceans is a major issue we’re tackling with this technology. We intend to make a real impact in the industry, not just a one-off project,” says German.

“We are the first to use PET to build an entire home, and plan to continue advancing this technology as we lead the industry in this new frontier for both residential and commercial development,” says Saulnier.