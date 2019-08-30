Real estate leaders from across North America are coming to Halifax.

From Sept. 16 to 20, Realtors from across the continent will learn about the province as part of an inbound trade mission. The delegation includes representatives from Florida, Rhode Island, Utah, Georgia, Texas and the Maritimes.

The mission centres around the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) Leadership Invitational. The event is being hosted by the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR).

“Throughout the week, Realtors will focus on international real estate transactions and how best to serve home and property buyers from around the world, while also experiencing the vibrant opportunities Nova Scotia has to offer,” says Matthew Honsberger, NSAR president.

Course participant and Florida Realtor Betania Valente Nassar says what enticed her to take the CIPS designation was her personal experience outside of the United States. “I’m from Brazil and my husband is from Turkey,” she says. “We have many international contacts. I believe CIPS is a very good certificate to increase my credibility in other countries.”

Local Realtors will also participate. “There is a strong trend in foreign investment for land or recreational homes with a small increase on the European emigration market,” says Realtor Stefan Seiber. “Foreign investment brings a lot of spinoff business to the local market.”

A highlight of the week-long event will be a reception at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) where Nova Scotia’s economic leaders, government officials and program participants will come together to network and discuss potential trade opportunities.

“Nova Scotia’s diversified economy and affordable real estate market for both home and commercial development is very appealing to international investors and those from across Canada,” says Honsberger. “The association recognizes it has a key role in partnering with the province and key stakeholders to grow Nova Scotia.

“As Realtors, we see first-hand the vital role that trade and economic development plays in creating jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening our communities and sustaining a strong and balanced real estate market,” he says.