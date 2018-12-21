Enjoying the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors event, from left: NSAR president Aaron Millen, Nova Scotia Minister of Business Geoff McLellan and NSAR CEO Roger Boutilier.
Recently about 130 Realtors from across Nova Scotia came together for two days filled with learning and networking on topics related to government and global relations.

Kicking the event off was the CREA Real Time-Let’s Talk event, which featured some of Canada’s foremost authorities on branding and business including Michele Romanow, star of Dragon’s Den And Terry O’Reilly, host of CBC’s Under the Influence.

The next day included a presentation from the CRTC on understanding the Do Not Call List, a power panel on partnering and profiting through global business, as well as a panel on cannabis and its potential impact on real estate.

