The Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR) welcomed real estate leaders from across North America as they visited Halifax in September to learn about the province as part of an inbound trade mission. The delegation included representatives from Canada and the United States, including Florida, Texas, Rhode Island and more.

The trade mission centred on the Certified International Property Specialist Leadership Invitational. Throughout the week, Realtors focused on international real estate transactions and how best to serve home and property buyers from around the world, while also experiencing the opportunities Nova Scotia has to offer.

“As Realtors, we see first-hand the vital role that trade and economic development plays in creating jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening our communities and sustaining a strong and balanced real estate market,” says Matthew Honsberger, president of NSAR. “By demonstrating the limitless opportunities and advantages that exist in Nova Scotia through this inbound trade mission, we’re proud to play a role in helping to realize our province’s economic development potential.”

In 2018, the average housing transaction through the NSAR MLS system generated an estimated $46,000 in spin-off spending, totaling over $513 million in spin-off spending in 2018, says the association. Direct and indirect employment resulting from home sales is also substantial. In 2018, MLS resale housing activity created an estimated 4,400 jobs in Nova Scotia, it says.

Following the recent CIPS program, there are 54 new Certified International Property Specialists in Nova Scotia and the U.S. to facilitate the buying and sales of homes internationally.