The Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR) is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The association acts as one voice for real estate in Nova Scotia and serves more than 1,500 members through a wide variety of education programs, training, advocacy and administration of the MLS system. Through an agreement with the Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission, NSAR also provides all real estate licensing courses in the province.

The final meeting of the Nova Scotia Real Estate Association was held on April 14, 2000.

On that day the Cape Breton, Halifax-Dartmouth, Highland, Northern and South Shore boards merged with the NSREA to become NSAR. The Yarmouth and Annapolis Valley Boards voted to keep their local boards independent until 2006 and 2013, respectively.

Over the first decade of this century, real estate advertising went from predominantly print to predominantly digital. The Nova Scotia HomeGuide ceased publication in 2011 as the focus had fully switched to Realtor.ca for online property listing information.

“June 8, 2016 saw the legacy of all NSAR’s past board members and volunteers memorialized with the premier declaring June 8th Nova Scotia’s first Day of the Realtor, a day that would be repeated for years to come,” says NSAR. In an official proclamation at Nova Scotia Legislature, Premier Stephen MacNeil recognized Realtors’ impact on the province’s economy and communities through real estate transactions and charity work.

Today, NSAR has a professional staff team of 12. The staff works with NSAR’s Board of Directors and more than 90 volunteers to advance the work of the association and support Realtors.