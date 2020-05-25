The Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors (NHAR) and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) announced an agreement to become partner boards. The 208 members of NHAR will now have full access to the TRREB MLS system.

“Over the years, NHAR has heard, on numerous occasions, from our members asking that we consider becoming a TRREB partner board,” says Jody Ledgerwood, NHAR president.

“Several times we investigated the TRREB MLS system and consulted with neighbouring boards, but felt the timing was not right to meet the needs of the majority of our membership. When TRREB announced the addition of the Matrix MLS platform as another MLS front-end option in addition to Stratus, the NHAR Board of Directors determined that this was a great opportunity for our members and the timing was right to finally make the partner board relationship a reality.

“What this also means for NHAR members is access to all the related TRREB MLS system integrated technologies and seamless access to the marketplace data, while maintaining our local presence and autonomy,” Ledgerwood says.

TRREB president Michael Collins says, “After many meetings and thoughtful discussions, we are very pleased that our combined efforts have resulted in this MLS system agreement with NHAR, which will expand data access for our respective members. This arrangement is a win-win, not only for members of TRREB and NHAR, but also for all partner boards and our respective members’ clients.”

Collins says, “It is important that members and their clients have access to full and accurate MLS system data efficiently, and we are excited to be part of an initiative that will move us further in this direction.”

TRREB and NHAR say they “will be working to ensure that implementation of the partnership happens in a timely and complete manner.”

The Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors was incorporated in 1968. It serves the municipalities of Cobourg and Port Hope and stretches from the shores of Lake Ontario across the 401 as far north as Rice Lake, as far east as the Township of Cramahe (which includes the Village of Colborne) and as far west as the easterly limits of Highway 115 in Clarington (formerly the Township of Clarke).