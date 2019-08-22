Home stager Nina Doiron recently launched the All About Real Estate Marketing Podcast, which she says was produced “specifically for real estate professionals who want to learn more about marketing strategies and tactics to help them propel their business to the next level.”

Dorion says, “Marketing doesn’t have to be complicated. If fact, it’s quite simple, so long as the focus is on the buyers.”

The podcast helps sales reps set their listings apart from those of their competitors, she says.

It is available through Podbean, Apple Podcasts and Google Play. If you have a tactic that works well and would like to be a guest on the show, Doiron invites you to contact her at [email protected]