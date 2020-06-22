Prom is a chance to dress up and dance the night away with friends and sweethearts before launching into adult responsibilities, but due to the ongoing pandemic, proms have been cancelled. Most students have been out of school and studying at home since they left for March break. Nicole Bafaro, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Heritage Realty in Ajax, Ont. wanted to recognize the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class, so she created lawn signs that state “Congrats! A 2020 Graduate Lives Here!”

“Students look forward to grad all year,” says Bafaro. “I wanted to let them know that we as a community celebrate their achievements and are proud of them.”

She was motivated to create the signs after seeing the impact of COVID-19 on her niece Kaylen, who was supposed to have her prom and walk the stage this spring.

A Global News team followed Nicole as she posted some of her lawn signs and captured the reactions of the recipients.

“The smiles on the kids’ faces and the surprise and the happiness – that’s what it’s all about,” Bafaro said in the news report. “We need to bring smiles to these kids’ faces because it’s been rough on them.”

When she came up with the idea several weeks ago and began spreading the word, Bafaro originally expected that perhaps 50 to 75 parents would contact her for a free sign. That number quickly grew to more than 400.

One of those parents was Sheri Prescott, whose son Ben was clearly missing grad celebrations. “We were going to have a big family barbecue. It was going to be a blast,” says Prescott in the Global News report. “This is my firstborn out of three kids, so I was looking forward to all the firsts and so the parents are missing out on this milestone, too. The sign is a nice way to say, ‘Hey, we do have a graduate here.’”