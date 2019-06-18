The Loretto Academy, a historic landmark in Niagara Falls, Ont., is about to become a luxury hotel and condominium development.

The site will include a 32-storey south tower, a 57-storey central tower and 42-storey north tower, which will include the hotel with condominium residences above. The complex will incorporate the existing Loretto Academy building with its mansard roof and cupola. The architectural elements will be retained, conserved and restored into its river-facing façade.

The project, Great Falls, is at 6880 Stanley Ave. It’s on 7.385 acres of the most desirable available land in Niagara Falls, says Vancouver-based developer 3Bridges Properties (Group) Corp. It plans to retain an architect with global experience and a Canadian contractor. The construction start date has not been announced.

“We are delighted to be able to introduce what will be three distinctive buildings into the Niagara Falls skyline,” says 3Bridges Properties CEO Dan Zhang. “Our corporate vision is building three bridges – of diversified cultures in this multicultural city, of economic development in the area and of friendship and understanding between Asia and North America. By honoring Loretto Academy’s past, we pave the way for a bright future for this landmark address.

“Many in Asia know about Niagara Falls but haven’t visited this ‘Seventh Wonder of the Natural World.’ When completed, our project should attract millions more visitors from Asia and boost local tourism and create over 1,000 employment opportunities for the Greater Niagara Region. As property developers, we expect this venture to contribute to the local economy and community,” says Zhang in a news release.

The three buildings are designed to maximize views to Niagara Falls. The new Scotiabank Convention Centre is across the street. The John Daly Thundering Waters Golf Club is 600 metres to the south of the site.

3Bridges Properties was founded in 2014 in Vancouver. This is its first project outside of B.C.