Christie’s International Real Estate recently honoured Newport Realty of Victoria, naming the brokerage Affiliate of the Year in the Small Market category. The ceremony took place at the culmination of the Annual Global Conference in Paris.

Jack Petrie, owner/managing broker, and Michael Ziegler, managing broker, accepted the award for Newport Realty. A Tiffany’s crystal obelisk trophy was presented at a black-tie dinner at the Palace of Versailles in the Gallery of Great Battles, a venue not open to the general public. There were 280 affiliate owners from around the world in attendance. The company was unaware of the win until that evening’s announcement by Zackary Wright, executive director of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Criteria used in determining the award included overall business innovation, market leadership, passion to succeed in the local and global marketplace under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand and collaboration with network colleagues and Christie’s art auction house specialists.

“Newport Realty embarked on a unique venture last year with a leading regional station – a television series with Newport Realtors introducing luxury real estate in 13 international markets, from France and Thailand to Mexico,” said Wright at the ceremony. “The program highlighted the featured country, the network affiliate operating in the area, a property for sale and the merits of investing. Another initiative was the company’s video advertising at the Victoria International Airport, featuring a luxury listing viewed by an estimated one million passengers a year.”

Newport Realty was also recognized as a contributor to local charities such as teaching English to recent immigrants, supporting food banks and senior music therapy, as well as supporting the annual Garden Tour for youth music programs through the Victoria Conservatory of Music, which to date has raised over C$500,000.

“It is such an honour for us to be recognized on the world stage. Thank you to our loyal clients who’ve helped make this distinction possible,” says John Hayes, president of Newport Realty.