Eryn Richardson, a broker at Century 21 Heritage Group in Newmarket, Ont., recently launched Heritage Helpers to help those in need during the pandemic. This network connects homebound locals with volunteers who can help with a variety of tasks: grocery shopping, delivering medication or providing useful resources. With about 30 Realtors volunteering in five local communities, many of the elderly or at-risk members are getting the help they needed after receiving the strict advice to stay home.

“The biggest issue is that people don’t think they need help or they are timid to ask for help. Don’t be embarrassed. Everyone needs help,” says Richardson.

Those in need of help in the Bradford, Hamilton, Newmarket, Richmond Hill or Thornhill areas can find a helper at heritagehelpers.ca.