Each year the Newfoundland Association of Realtors awards two scholarships valued at $1,000 each to family members of the NL Realtor community who are beginning their post-secondary education.

This year’s recipients are Abigail Ann Bennett, the granddaughter of Gerard Trainor of Royal LePage Vision Realty, and Mia Winsor, the daughter of Arthur Winsor of Exit Realty Shoreline.