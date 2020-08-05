The Ontario Real Estate Association has created a Presidential Advisory Group (PAG) to help create an action plan to eliminate racism and promote inclusion for everyone in the real estate industry.

The PAG will focus on three key areas:

More inclusivity and diversity in leadership at the brokerage, board/association levels

Equality of access to housing in Ontario for Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ and racialized populations

The elimination of discrimination in policies, decisions and programs inside the real estate and housing sector in Ontario.

“We have set ambitious goals for ourselves, and we have a lot of work to do,” says OREA president Sean Morrison. “I am confident that this group of real estate leaders, with their insights and experience, will steer us in the right direction and drive change for marginalized communities that welcome our allyship.”

Davelle Morrison, a broker with Bosley Real Estate in Toronto, has been appointed chair of the PAG. She has more than eight years of experience in real estate and more than 12 years as a real estate investor. She is a frequent contributor in the media on the real estate market, says OREA. Other members of the group so far include Henry David, broker, Royal LePage Real Estate Services; Sheena Thompson, broker, Right at Home Realty; John Ross-Parks, team lead and sales rep, Parks Group – Royal LePage ProAlliance; Li Koo, sales rep, Bosley Real Estate; Tom Lebour, broker, Royal LePage Real Estate Services; Josh Jean-Baptiste, sales rep, Sage Real Estate; and Chukwu Uzoruo, broker/manager and ICI associate director, iPro Realty.

OREA says Michael Coteau, “one of the foremost experts in the fight against systemic racism in Canada,” will also be joining the PAG to provide strategic advice. “For almost two decades, Michael has been a champion of anti-racism work and the promotion of diversity and inclusion,” says the association.