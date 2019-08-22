Cloud-based eXp Realty recently announced that several Canadians have joined the company. They include salesperson Tracey Fines of Toronto, a 20-year real estate veteran and an experienced investor. The company says she is also an award-winning, published interior designer, author and speaker.

Derek Gillette and his team, Derek Gillette and Associates in Nanaimo, B.C. were formerly with Re/Max, where they won several sales awards. He earned Re/Max International’s Circle of Legends Award for achieving $10 million in gross commission after being with the company at least 10 years. The company says he also developed marketing analytics software that is used by real estate agents across Canada.

Jason Simard and Sims Real Estate Group, also from Nanaimo, has been in real estate for nearly four years. In 2017 and 2018 he and his team achieved the highest annual production level of Diamond Club at Re/Max, the company says. In 2018 with seven licensed agents, the team closed 257 transactions representing $105 million in sales volume and more than $2.1 million in gross commission income.

Broker Wayne Jewell and The Diamond Real Estate Team was with Sutton Preferred Realty in London for four years before starting his own mini-franchise, Sutton Diamond Realty, says eXp. He and his team of six had more than $70 million in sales for 2018. As a way to give back to his community, he donates part of his commissions to the local food bank and to date has donated more than $8,000, the company says.

Sales rep Gopal Sahota of Vancouver is the current president of the British Columbia chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America. He was previously president of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. He earned numerous sales awards in real estate and volunteers in the community as a coach and mentor for children, the company says.

Rachel Vanderveen and The Vanderveen Team of Calgary have been in real estate since 2006. She and her team were top producers at their previous brokerage, earning the MaxWell South Star Realty Chairman’s Award the past four years. In 2018, Vanderveen earned the brokerage’s Community Spirit Award, for her ongoing charity work with the Auburn Bay Angels.