By Nicole Attias

Does a “no” today mean “no” forever? Absolutely not.

For some people, hearing “no” means facing rejection that will indefinitely knock you down. Actors, athletes and business professionals have all faced rejection at some point and sales reps working in various industries hear it daily. It is those individuals who bounce back and try again who succeed. Refusing to accept “no” is achieved by developing a deep resilience within and believing in yourself and what you want.

Accepting rejection as part of the package is the first step. Not everyone is going to like or agree with you. In fact, some people will be downright critical of your actions because they are displeased within themselves or they are simply closed-minded.

So how do you convey your message and keep going after you hear “no”? Question your timing because people change their minds when they obtain more information and feel comfortable. When you are pitching your services, hearing “no” after the first conversation means, “I don’t have enough knowledge about you”, “I am too tied up with other things to focus on this topic” or “I am not even the right person to speak with.” Saying “no” to someone is easy, as it requires effort to listen. Keep this in mind when you make your next cold call. Hearing a first “no” does not even count as a real “no”. It is all perception.

While you don’t want to harass anyone and overdo focusing on the wrong people, trying again will ensure success at some point in your journey. Refuse to take “no” for an answer when going after your goals. Develop a winning attitude and a success mindset. View criticism as either helpful information or information that you refuse to let in. Constructive criticism is positive and encouraging. Destructive criticism only serves one purpose – and that is to knock you down. Do not let it in. Call it out on the spot in a calm relaxed voice.

The bottom line: Be clear about your goals. Be clear about what you want. Refuse to stop until you get it. In sales and business, this is absolutely everything. Get up after being knocked down, discarded or rejected. Absolutely anyone who has achieved success has faced the exact same challenges. No one sees it because it is rarely disclosed.