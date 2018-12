Darcy McLeod, a former president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), along with Laurissa Code and the Nest Real Estate Group in Vancouver, have joined eXp Realty.

Code has been in the top five per cent in unit sales of the REBGV for the past seven years in a row. Both McLeod and Code achieved Re/Max Hall of Fame status, which recognizes more than $1 million in gross commissions with the company.