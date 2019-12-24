Neil Lacheur has been named Avison Young principal and EVP of real estate management services in Canada. In this newly created role, Lacheur will lead the company’s property management business.

“Neil’s experience in entrepreneurial and institutional business environments helps us deliver exceptional value to customers and clients through a disciplined, principled approach to property management,” says Mark Fieder, Avison Young principal and president in Canada. “His passion for excellence builds on our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality services to clients across the country.”

Lacheur was with QuadReal Property Group, where he had been since its founding, leading the firm’s customer service strategy and culture. He holds a degree in economics from University of Victoria and is a LEED-GA.