Royal LePage professionals gathered in Halifax recently at the company’s National Sales Conference, attending several pre-conference fundraisers with the goal of raising funds for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. More than $150,000 was collected at the various events.

Royal LePage Atlantic sales reps and brokers hosted several events, including Shuttle for Shelter, driven by Don Ranni and Lori Hennessey; Shuck ‘n’ Sail for Shelter, hosted by Rosie Porter; Lower Deck pub party, hosted by Ian Angus and Toni Leroux; Halifax Hike for Shelter, lead by Paula Langille; and Halifax pub crawl, hosted by Ashley Patterson.

Other events included the Ceilidh for Shelter hosted by Alex Ocsai and Gloria Riddall and their team at Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty in Mississauga, Ont.; Wake Up Workout for Shelter hosted by Chantelle Johnstone of Royal LePage NRC Realty in St. Catharines, Ont. a #Lindsay4Shelter selfie contest organized by The Modern Real Estate Team of Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Victoria; and other fundraising activities and matching donations organized by Genworth Canada; Al Daimee, Miguel Madeira and Said Warde of Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto; The Vancouver Island Connection agents; and Neil Bosdet of Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty with Mike Mitchell of Royal LePage Westwin Realty in Kamloops, B.C.

Also taking place ahead of the conference was the annual motorcycle Ride for Shelter, organized by Josh Nelson and John Hripko of Royal LePage Benchmark. This year a handful of motorcyclists drove from their hometowns to Halifax in addition to completing the event’s two-day itinerary. These riders included: Anthony and Karen Boos from Royal LePage Cascade Realty in Dawson Creek, B.C.; Val Brooks from Royal LePage Crown Realty Services in Cambridge, Ont.; Carlo de Castris from Royal LePage Royal City Realty in Guelph, Ont.; and Ahmed Helmi with Royal LePage Real Estate Services Johnston and Daniel in Toronto. Together with the entire Ride for Shelter motorcycle club, more than $18,000 was raised at this pre-conference event alone.

Once the conference kicked off, fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation remained at centre stage. A group of delegates made donations to attend a VIP lunch in honour of the foundation’s 20th anniversary hosted by keynote speaker, Rick Mercer and Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper. Conference attendees also arrived with nearly 100 items to be bid on in both the silent auction and live auction conducted by experienced charity auctioneer Kent Browne, broker/owner of Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa.

All the funds raised will benefit domestic violence prevention and education programs. A special donation will also be made from this year’s proceeds to Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada to assist women and children living in Canada’s North.