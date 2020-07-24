Nathan Flavel of Sotheby’s International Realty in Kelowna, B.C. was recently named “Best Realtor in Kelowna 2020” by the Kelowna Now publication and website.

“Over the past seven years, Nathan has built a reputation for providing exceptional service to his clients. His dedication and drive continue to put him at the top of his game and we are proud to acknowledge his recent distinction,” says Kevin O’Toole, managing broker for the Okanagan area.

Kelowna is a medium-sized market in the heart of British Columbia’s wine country with a population of approximately 150,000. It has more than 900 licensed Realtors competing for business.

“To receive this honour from the people of Kelowna after only seven years in the business is a very humbling experience,” says Flavel.