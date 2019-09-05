Wasaga Beach, Ont. Realtor Bruce Johnson has been named a finalist for the National Association of Realtors 2019 Good Neighbor Awards. NAR, the U.S. trade association for Realtors, uses the Good Neighbor Award to honour Realtors who have made a positive impact on their communities through extraordinary volunteer service.

“People like Bruce Johnson, who are dedicated to their communities and committed to improving the lives of people around them, inspire us and epitomize who we are as Realtors,” says NAR president John Smaby of Edina, Minn.

Johnson, with Re/Max of Wasaga Beach, is representing SickKids Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network. In memory of his daughter, Alyssa, who died in 1998 at 20 days old, Johnson has traveled more than 37,000 miles across North and South America on his motorcycle. Johnson has raised more than $600,000 for Children’s Miracle Network, which benefits the SickKids hospital in Toronto where his daughter was treated, and a network of children’s hospitals.

Johnson is one of 10 Realtors being honoured who have donated their time, money and passion to enrich the lives of the people in their communities. He is the only Canadian on the list.

On Oct. 2, five winners will be named from among the 10 finalists. Winners will receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their efforts, including a feature in the November/December issue of Realtor Magazine. The winners will also receive travel expenses to the 2019 Realtors Conference & Expo in San Francisco, where they will accept an award in front of thousands of their peers. The remaining five finalists will be named honourable mentions and receive a $2,500 grant in recognition of their work.

The public is invited to vote for their favourites of the 10 finalists. The top three vote getters will win bonus grants of $2,500, $1,250 and $1,250, respectively, for their non-profit organizations. Last year’s Web Choice Favorite voting program generated a record of more than 165,000 votes. Voting is open at http://www.realtor.com/goodneighbor until Sept. 28.