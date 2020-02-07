Shannon Marin of Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty and her team joined forces with rider Warren Stratton to raise money for the 2019 Canadian Cancer Society Tour De Rock. The full-day event included activities, prizes, live music and a barbecue. The team raised just over $4,500 to donate to the cause.

The team had help from many local businesspeople who offered their time, services and products for contests.

Every year the Campbell River Mirror in Campbell River, B.C. holds its Readers Choice Award and this year the Shannon Marin team was a finalist.