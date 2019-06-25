Nadeau Realty in Kingston, Ont. is now affiliated with eXp Realty. The brokerage, led by broker/owner Pierre Nadeau, has been in business for almost 10 years and includes 15 agents and two support staff.

The new company is Nadeau Real Estate Group brokered by eXp Realty of Canada Inc., Brokerage. The company says it’s “a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3D, fully immersive, cloud office environment.”

It says, “This innovative brokerage is to real estate what Netflix is to Blockbuster and it’s definitely not the old real estate model that you grew up with…. Compared to the traditional real estate office, eXp Realty’s virtual office environment allows agents to collaborate and learn together no matter where they might be located.”